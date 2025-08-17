Ex-NBA star's pregnant wife opens up about shark attack: 'I don't want to die'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The pregnant wife of former NBA star Danilo Gallinari spoke out about the traumatizing shark bite she received while swimming in Puerto Rico late last month.

Eleonora Boi, who was six months pregnant at the time and previously described the moment as the "worst day" of her life, appeared on "Good Morning America" on Thursday to talk about the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I have to say that I’m traumatized," she said. "I started crying and screaming, and I was screaming for help in Italian."

She recalled feeling a "strong pain" and a burning sensation on her thigh. She said she thought it was a jellyfish at first before coming to the realization that it was a shark.

"Oh, my God, I was saying, ‘I don’t want to die,’ and ‘I want that my baby is safe,’" Boi said. "And I was crying. I was desperate, really desperate."

FORMER NUGGETS MASCOT CLAIMS WRONGFUL TERMINATION IN NEW LAWSUIT

Gallinari said he heard his wife scream and ran toward her and his daughter in the water. The two credited another woman with helping to put pressure on the wound before help finally arrived.

She added that the moment was not easy to talk about before and she remembers being "so scared" when the attack happened.

Boi is expecting her third child with Gallinari. The two married in 2022.

Gallinari, who is also from Italy, played in the NBA from 2008 to 2024 with eight different teams over his career. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 777 career games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boi is reportedly expected to make a fully recovery.