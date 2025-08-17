Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Ex-NBA star's pregnant wife opens up about shark attack: 'I don't want to die'

The incident occurred in July

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The pregnant wife of former NBA star Danilo Gallinari spoke out about the traumatizing shark bite she received while swimming in Puerto Rico late last month.

Eleonora Boi, who was six months pregnant at the time and previously described the moment as the "worst day" of her life, appeared on "Good Morning America" on Thursday to talk about the incident.

Danilo Gallinari and Eleonora Boi in 2019

Danilo Gallinari and Eleonora Boi on Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"I have to say that I’m traumatized," she said. "I started crying and screaming, and I was screaming for help in Italian."

She recalled feeling a "strong pain" and a burning sensation on her thigh. She said she thought it was a jellyfish at first before coming to the realization that it was a shark.

"Oh, my God, I was saying, ‘I don’t want to die,’ and ‘I want that my baby is safe,’" Boi said. "And I was crying. I was desperate, really desperate."

Elonora Boi in 2014

Eleonora Boi, left, and her mom attend the "Quelli che il Calcio" TV Show on May 11, 2014, in Milan, Italy. (Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images)

Gallinari said he heard his wife scream and ran toward her and his daughter in the water. The two credited another woman with helping to put pressure on the wound before help finally arrived.

She added that the moment was not easy to talk about before and she remembers being "so scared" when the attack happened.

Boi is expecting her third child with Gallinari. The two married in 2022.

Gallinari, who is also from Italy, played in the NBA from 2008 to 2024 with eight different teams over his career. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 777 career games.

Danilo Gallinari with the Bucks

Danilo Gallinari of the Bucks during the Charlotte Hornets game at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Boi is reportedly expected to make a fully recovery.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

