Ex-NBA star's wife bitten by shark in Puerto Rico

The pregnant wife of former NBA star Danilo Gallinari revealed on Friday that she had been attacked by a shark in Puerto Rico.

Eleonora Boi posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her tongue sticking out on her Instagram page with an explanation of the terrifying event. She’s expecting her third child with the former New York Knicks forward.

She described it as the "worst day of my life."

"I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach. Thankfully me and my baby are fine," she wrote, according to a translation. "I was rushed to the rescue and the surgery to fix my poor bruised leg went well. Now I just have to recover from the great scare. . . ."

She joked that the shark would be hearing from her lawyer and thanked her husband for his "courage" during the situation. She reportedly suffered a wound on her thigh.

Department of Natural and Environmental Resources biologist Nilda Jiménez told El Nuevo Dia that officials were investigating the type of shark that bit Boi.

"Based on the photographs provided to us, we believe the characteristics of the bite could be consistent with those of a shark," Nilda told the outlet, via E! News. "But to validate this, a series of analyses would be necessary. For this purpose, medical personnel were asked for samples, which, if available, would be analyzed promptly."

Gallinari didn’t address the incident.

The Italy native played in the NBA from 2008 to 2024 with eight different teams over his career. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 777 career games.