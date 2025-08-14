Former Nuggets mascot claims wrongful termination in new lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who worked as the Denver Nuggets' mascot, Rocky the Mountain Lion, for multiple seasons is suing Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), the NBA franchise's ownership group.

Drake Solomon accuses his former employer of disability discrimination and an unlawful severance offer.

The wrongful termination lawsuit claims Solomon was dismissed after he underwent a double hip replacement procedure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Solomon suggested he is taking a stand to help protect other employees. Solomon maintains the offer he received was unlawful, and other employees were extended after the 2023 passage of Colorado's POWR Act (Protecting Opportunities and Workers' Rights).

NBA RELEASES CHRISTMAS DAY SCHEDULE AND OPENING NIGHT GAMES

Solomon recalled that his severance offer was $20,000. He was also asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which his attorneys argued violated provisions of the POWR Act.

Solomon rejected the agreement.

"It seemed sketchy to me," he explained. "I wasn't going to sign that."

The Nuggets won the franchise's first-ever NBA title in 2023, the same year Solomon says he began experiencing health issues. A bone condition inhibited Solomon's ability to perform tasks associated with being the mascot for a professional sports team.

Solomon said he notified his supervisors of his condition. The Nuggets allegedly began seeking his replacement after learning he would eventually need to undergo surgery. Solomon argued the alleged acts were effectively a vote of no confidence in his overall health.

"It came to a point where I was on the court shooting a half-court shot with tears dripping down my face," Solomon told CBS Colorado. "It's hard thinking about those times. I really wanted to bring the same energy."

Solomon claimed a path to resume his duties was impeded after he had the surgery, which he said left him feeling as if he'd been deceived.

"For it to end this way, it feels like betrayal," Solomon said. "We were so loyal to them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Solomon's father performed as the Nuggets mascot for more than three decades before him.

"I was on the court at 2 weeks old," Solomon said.

Fox News Digital contacted Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.