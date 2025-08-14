Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Denver Nuggets

Former Nuggets mascot claims wrongful termination in new lawsuit

Drake Solomon alleges wrongful termination and an 'unlawful severance' offer

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who worked as the Denver Nuggets' mascot, Rocky the Mountain Lion, for multiple seasons is suing Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), the NBA franchise's ownership group.

Drake Solomon accuses his former employer of disability discrimination and an unlawful severance offer. 

The wrongful termination lawsuit claims Solomon was dismissed after he underwent a double hip replacement procedure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky celebrates

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky celebrates a win over the LA Clippers after Game 7 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., May 3, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Solomon suggested he is taking a stand to help protect other employees. Solomon maintains the offer he received was unlawful, and other employees were extended after the 2023 passage of Colorado's POWR Act (Protecting Opportunities and Workers' Rights).

NBA RELEASES CHRISTMAS DAY SCHEDULE AND OPENING NIGHT GAMES

Solomon recalled that his severance offer was $20,000. He was also asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which his attorneys argued violated provisions of the POWR Act.

Solomon rejected the agreement. 

"It seemed sketchy to me," he explained. "I wasn't going to sign that."

Denver Nuggets mascot looks on during a game

Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets during a game against the Boston Celtics March 7, 2024, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.  (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Nuggets won the franchise's first-ever NBA title in 2023, the same year Solomon says he began experiencing health issues. A bone condition inhibited Solomon's ability to perform tasks associated with being the mascot for a professional sports team. 

Rocky the Mountain Lion at a Denver Nuggets game

Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets hypes up the crowd before a game against the Golden State Warriors Dec. 3, 2024, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Solomon said he notified his supervisors of his condition. The Nuggets allegedly began seeking his replacement after learning he would eventually need to undergo surgery. Solomon argued the alleged acts were effectively a vote of no confidence in his overall health.

"It came to a point where I was on the court shooting a half-court shot with tears dripping down my face," Solomon told CBS Colorado. "It's hard thinking about those times. I really wanted to bring the same energy."

Solomon claimed a path to resume his duties was impeded after he had the surgery, which he said left him feeling as if he'd been deceived. 

"For it to end this way, it feels like betrayal," Solomon said. "We were so loyal to them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Solomon's father performed as the Nuggets mascot for more than three decades before him.

"I was on the court at 2 weeks old," Solomon said.

Fox News Digital contacted Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue