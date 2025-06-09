Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick sounds off on trans athlete debate amid Simone Biles-Riley Gaines feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Danica Patrick added her two cents after Simone Biles fired off a personal attack against Riley Gaines in social media posts.

Biles called out Gaines after the former All-American NCAA swimmer criticized Minnesota high school softball officials for turning off comments on a post celebrating the team that won the state championship with a transgender girl pitcher.

Patrick wrote on Instagram on Sunday that she believed "common sense will prevail."

"But until then, I am grateful for people like Riley Gaines who are making sure no one gets away with it. Not to mention the fact that she actually lived it," she wrote, via the New York Post.

"Defending men in women’s sports is the woke mind virus and/or another issue that requires therapy. Either way, it is so irrational."

Biles sparked the feud with Gaines on Friday night.

"@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser," Biles wrote on X. "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

"But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Gaines responded to Biles' attack.

"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet," Gaines wrote in response to Biles’ post. "Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

"Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."