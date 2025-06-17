Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cincinnati Reds

Ex-MLB star talks Pete Rose's Hall of Fame eligibility

MLB removed Rose from the banned list earlier this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Alex Rodriguez discusses his bittersweet reaction to Pete Rose's Hall of Fame eligibility Video

Alex Rodriguez discusses his bittersweet reaction to Pete Rose's Hall of Fame eligibility

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez says he is both "happy and sad" about Pete Rose's potential Baseball Hall of Fame induction.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to remove Pete Rose and other baseball legends from the permanently ineligible list was the talk of the season’s start.

Rose’s Baseball Hall of Fame eligibility took a step forward, and for former Boston Red Sox star pitcher Derek Lowe, it was time. He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he didn’t "necessarily agree" that Rose’s status would be determined following his passing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pete Rose in 2016

Cincinnati Reds former player/manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Great American Ballpark on Jan. 19, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (David Kohl/USA Today Sports)

"Yeah, I think it is time. I think a lot of people rightfully, wrongfully, thought he would get in eventually, but it wasn’t going to be till he passed, which I don't necessarily agree with," Lowe said. "You just look at a guy that had the most hits of all time — yes, we understand the gambling, but yeah, you know, unfortunately he has passed, and here we are. He is probably going to get in.

"Long story short, I believe he will get in at some point. Now when is that going to be I don't know. But I think a lot of people would like to see him in the Hall of Fame for sure."

It’s a similar sentiment held by Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson.

EX-MLB STAR DEREK LOWE READY TO TAKE ANOTHER SWING AT AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP

Derek Lowe with the Red Sox

Derek Lowe won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox. (H. Darr Beiser/USA Today)

He told Fox News Digital last month that he was "glad" to see Rose come off the banned list but understood the opposition.

Rose died last September at the age of 83 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He admitted to gambling in 2004 after years of claiming his innocence.

Rose was a three-time World Series champion and an MVP. He is the all-time hits leader with 4,256 and a career batting average of .303.

Pete Rose in 1989

Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose talks with former player/manager Lou Boudreau in the dugout at Riverfront Stadium during the 1989 season. (Tony Tomsic/USA Today)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowe spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of the American Century Championship, which takes place next month at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club.

Fox News' Ryan Morik and Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.