Ex-MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina dead at 37 after reportedly suffering heart attack while driving in Venezuela

Former MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina died this week after he reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving in his native Venezuela. He was 37.

Medina, who played for the Seattle Mariners for three seasons, was driving in the municipality of Naguanagua when he suffered a heart attack and crashed into several parked cars, the New York Post reported, citing local media.

Medina’s former team, the Everett AquaSox of Minor League Baseball, confirmed the news of his death in a post on Friday.

"Sad news coming out of Venezuela, former AquaSox pitcher Yoervis Medina (2010) has passed away at the age of 37," the post on X read. "He pitched in the Major Leagues between 2013 and 2015. RIP."

The Mariners also shared a tribute post on social media.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

Medina made his MLB debut in 2013, posting a 2.91 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 68 innings during his rookie season with the Mariners. He became a reliable relief pitcher with a career 3.08 ERA with 147 strikeouts over 146 innings, all in relief.

He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2015, but only played in a handful of games.