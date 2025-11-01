Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB

Ex-MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina dead at 37 after reportedly suffering heart attack while driving in Venezuela

Yoervis Medina reportedly crashed into parked cars after suffering medical emergency

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina died this week after he reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving in his native Venezuela. He was 37.

Medina, who played for the Seattle Mariners for three seasons, was driving in the municipality of Naguanagua when he suffered a heart attack and crashed into several parked cars, the New York Post reported, citing local media.

Yoervis Medina throws against Houston

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina (31) throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, on April 22, 2015. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Medina’s former team, the Everett AquaSox of Minor League Baseball, confirmed the news of his death in a post on Friday.

"Sad news coming out of Venezuela, former AquaSox pitcher Yoervis Medina (2010) has passed away at the age of 37," the post on X read. "He pitched in the Major Leagues between 2013 and 2015. RIP."

Yoervis Medina participates in camp

 Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yoervis Medina (31) participates in camp at Peoria Sports Park in Peoria, Arizona, on Feb. 21, 2015. (Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports)

JESÚS MONTERO, FORMER YANKEES TOP PROSPECT AND MARINERS PLAYER, DEAD AT 35

The Mariners also shared a tribute post on social media.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

Yoervis Medina throws against Texas

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina (31) throws against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, on April 19, 2015. Seattle defeated Texas, 11-10. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Medina made his MLB debut in 2013, posting a 2.91 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 68 innings during his rookie season with the Mariners. He became a reliable relief pitcher with a career 3.08 ERA with 147 strikeouts over 146 innings, all in relief.

He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2015, but only played in a handful of games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue