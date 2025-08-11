Jordon Hudson shares critical feedback toward podcasters after tense phone call revelation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, appeared to fire back at criticism from sports podcasters who opened up about their interaction with her.

Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill, the co-hosts of "The Sports Gossip Show," recently revealed they spoke to Hudson about coming onto their show and that she introduced herself as "the president of your universe."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amid the descriptions of how the call went down, Hudson shared critical feedback of the episode in which Wilder and Hill described the conversation with Hudson as tension filled.

"This was such a disappointing take for me," the Instagram user sportslawheather wrote on their Instagram Stories. "’She shouldn’t because the money/fame means more to someone else?? Because of her boyfriend??’ Be real.

"Do I have to seriously argue against (female! Sports journalists that (Hudson) has is justified in pursuing Miss Maine USA, Miss America for her own career and interests regardless of who she is dating."

TOM BRADY IMPLORES PARENTS TO 'TEACH YOUR KID THE RIGHT VALUES' AMID RISE OF NIL IN COLLEGE SPORTS

Wilder and Hill both initially thought Hudson wanted to speak about the Miss Maine USA pageant. Wilder revealed Hudson was, at one point, yelling at her and crying and the talk later turned contentious. She added that it "felt like we were always waiting for the other shoe to drop."

The sports podcasters talked about their interaction with Hudson in one of their latest episodes.

Hudson became a focal point of the college football offseason for a hot minute when she abruptly cut off a CBS interviewer’s line of questioning toward Belichick about how they met. It started a firestorm of criticism toward Hudson and Belichick.

But Belichick has made clear that Hudson has no role in the football program.

"That’s really off to the side. That’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football," Belichick told ESPN back in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m excited to be back in the coaches’ meetings and getting ready for June and August when we get to training camp. June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we start getting ready for the season."