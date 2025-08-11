Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson shares critical feedback toward podcasters after tense phone call revelation

Hudson quickly became a focal point of the Tar Heels' offseason

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance Video

Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance

Jackie Dorman, founder of the "Last Year Single" program, talks to Fox News Digital about the whirlwind romance between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, appeared to fire back at criticism from sports podcasters who opened up about their interaction with her.

Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill, the co-hosts of "The Sports Gossip Show," recently revealed they spoke to Hudson about coming onto their show and that she introduced herself as "the president of your universe."

Jordon Hudson in February 2025

Former cheerleader Jordon Hudson arrives at the Sports Illustrated's SI The Party at Mardi Gras World on February 8, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Amid the descriptions of how the call went down, Hudson shared critical feedback of the episode in which Wilder and Hill described the conversation with Hudson as tension filled.

"This was such a disappointing take for me," the Instagram user sportslawheather wrote on their Instagram Stories. "’She shouldn’t because the money/fame means more to someone else?? Because of her boyfriend??’ Be real.

"Do I have to seriously argue against (female! Sports journalists that (Hudson) has is justified in pursuing Miss Maine USA, Miss America for her own career and interests regardless of who she is dating."

Bill Belichick and girlfriend at NFL Honors

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson at the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Wilder and Hill both initially thought Hudson wanted to speak about the Miss Maine USA pageant. Wilder revealed Hudson was, at one point, yelling at her and crying and the talk later turned contentious. She added that it "felt like we were always waiting for the other shoe to drop."

The sports podcasters talked about their interaction with Hudson in one of their latest episodes.

Hudson became a focal point of the college football offseason for a hot minute when she abruptly cut off a CBS interviewer’s line of questioning toward Belichick about how they met. It started a firestorm of criticism toward Hudson and Belichick.

But Belichick has made clear that Hudson has no role in the football program.

"That’s really off to the side. That’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football," Belichick told ESPN back in May.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.  (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"I’m excited to be back in the coaches’ meetings and getting ready for June and August when we get to training camp. June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we start getting ready for the season."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.