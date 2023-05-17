Ex-ESPN star Dan Le Batard has message for Pat McAfee as he moves to network: 'Don’t let anyone change you'

Former ESPN star Dan Le Batard sent a message of support to Pat McAfee, as the former NFL punter-turned-radio host announced his popular show would move to the network from FanDuel on Tuesday.

Le Batard, along with his band of co-hosts and producers, departed ESPN in 2021 for more creative waters and have still remained as one of the top sports podcasts in the landscape. Le Batard co-founded Meadowlark Media with former ESPN chief John Skipper, who serves as CEO.

Meadowlark Media has made a myriad of splashy hirings since its formation, including Mike Schur as a creative adviser, Pablo Torre and former Miami Marlins team president David Samson to join its podcast network among others, and relaunched its live show on YouTube.

Le Batard warned McAfee that now that he is moving over to ESPN full time, to not let the network change him.

"Giant heartfelt congratulations to @PatMcAfeeShow. Don’t let anyone change you, Pat. Or how you dress. Or how you curse. Or how you succeed. Or how you do you. Or how you do your show. Youve done the hardest thing, your way. You’ve built a beast. Don’t let anyone tame it," he wrote.

McAfee is exiting a four-year deal with FanDuel that is reportedly worth $120 million. He joined ESPN as a college football analyst for its Thursday night games in 2019 and returned to the network last year as part of its "College Gameday" crew. He also was a co-hosts in some of its alternate football broadcasts.

"The Pat McAfee" show, which was broadcast on YouTube, will move to ESPN, the ESPN YouTube Channel and ESPN+ as part of the network’s afternoon lineup in the fall.

"We ain’t changing a damn thing," McAfee said. "Every other word is good to go. ... We won’t be doing that because it’s the middle of the day, but everything else will be good."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.