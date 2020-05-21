European golfer Joost Luiten 'almost kills' girlfriend in social-distancing trick shot
Dutch golfer Joost Luiten "almost killed" his girlfriend while practicing a trick shot, he wrote on social media this week.
Luiten was practicing a trick shot with his caddy, who was throwing him his golf club from a few feet away due to coronavirus pandemic guidelines, and the golfer was going directly into a swing after he caught his club.
At first, Luiten wasn’t making much contact with the golf ball, but after a few tries at it, he accidentally sent the ball in the direction of his girlfriend, Melanie-Jane Lancaster, who was shooting a video of Luiten nearby.
The video shows Luiten grab his face in shock as Lancaster lets out a cry in pain. Fortunately, she only suffered a bruise from the incident.
“Pff playing golf with a caddy and keeping the 1.5m is hard,” Luiten wrote on Instagram. “Almost killing my girlfriend in the process(sic) trying to master social distancing (she survived, just a bruise).”
Luiten is ranked the 98th golfer in the world.