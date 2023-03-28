Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

European boxing champion, 22, killed while defending Ukraine in war: official 

Maksym Galinichev enlisted as volunteer

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ukrainian boxing champion Maksym Galinichev, who enlisted as a volunteer following Russia’s invasion, has died, officials announced Friday. He was 22. 

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, announced Galinichev’s death on Twitter, adding that Galinichev died while "defending Ukraine in [the] Luhansk region."

A detailed view of the boxing gloves ringside during day one of the Boxing Elite National Championships at Echo Arena on April 29, 2016 in Liverpool, England.  

A detailed view of the boxing gloves ringside during day one of the Boxing Elite National Championships at Echo Arena on April 29, 2016 in Liverpool, England.   (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

BOXERS FROM RUSSIA, BELARUS TO COMPETE AT WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH FLAGS

"Maksym enlisted as a volunteer and came back to the frontlines twice after being wounded and recovering," Gerashchenko wrote in a tweet. 

"Eternal memory to Hero."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tributes for Galinichev poured in on social media. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the New York Post, won a gold medal for Ukraine at the 2017 European Youth Championships and a silver medal at the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018. 

He also reportedly skipped out on the European Boxing Championship last year in order to keep fighting against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainians walk past the headquarters of International Olympic Committee (IOC) during a protest against the proposed IOC roadmap to organise the return to competition of Russian athletes under a neutral flag, provided that they have "not actively supported the war in Ukraine" in Lausanne on March 25, 2023. 

Ukrainians walk past the headquarters of International Olympic Committee (IOC) during a protest against the proposed IOC roadmap to organise the return to competition of Russian athletes under a neutral flag, provided that they have "not actively supported the war in Ukraine" in Lausanne on March 25, 2023.  (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

News of Galinichev’s death comes just as the International Olympic Committee faces immense backlash following its recommendation on Tuesday that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to competition under a neutral status as long as they have no military links.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.