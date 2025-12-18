ESPN star regrets Diego Pavia vote for Heisman Trophy after Vandy star's explicit outburst

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One Heisman Trophy voter on Wednesday expressed regret voting for Vanderbilt Commodores star Diego Pavia to win the prestigious award.

Rece Davis, an ESPN broadcaster for college football and college basketball, said he was glad Pavia didn’t win after the quarterback dropped an explicit message following the revelation that Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the trophy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pavia apologized for saying "F--- all the voters," the message still resonated.

"Heisman gets a lot of talk, and I don’t want to wrap this up by piling on Diego Pavia because he apologized for his post-Heisman behavior and understandably so," Davis said on the "College GameDay Podcast." "I didn’t feel like he owed the voters an apology. He can say whatever he wants to them. As a voter, I saw some people who took umbrage with that, but I did not. He could say what he wants.

"But the one thing that his behavior, even with the apology included and accepted, did for me was that it made me regret my Heisman vote. I voted for Diego Pavia because I know what the history of Vanderbilt is. I thought he was the most dynamic player. I’m predisposed in Heisman voting to vote for guys who create ‘wow’ moments."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL STAR CALLS ON TRUMP TAKE CHARGE OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF DECISIONS

Davis said he was more upset about the slight toward Mendoza and that he’s made Heisman Trophy voters for the last two decades and regretted only one vote once before because of poor judgment he made toward a person.

"This one was different. I regretted the vote because after Pavia’s behavior in the aftermath, I was like ‘Man, I’m glad he didn’t win.’ I’m glad he didn’t win," Davis added. "That’s not the way you should feel about a player as great as Pavia is on the field.

"I am delighted Mendoza won because he will represent the Heisman, but in the way that I think should be represented."

Mendoza finished with 643 first-place votes to Pavia’s 189.

"I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to," Pavia said in his apology. "I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season. I’ve been doubted my whole life," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I've learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them. — and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."