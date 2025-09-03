NFL scout makes blunt admission about Arch Manning's showing against Ohio State: 'Little hard to watch'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just a couple of years ago, Arch Manning was one of the most highly recruited high school players in the nation and ultimately decided to take his potential and high-profile last name to Austin.

After experiencing limited playing time while backing up Quinn Ewers for his first two years at Texas, Manning opened his first season as a full-time starter this past weekend.

He finished Saturday’s 14-7 loss to Ohio State with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Several scouts and more than a dozen representatives from a variety of NFL teams reportedly attended the game to get an up-close look at the once-projected No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Manning's performance sparked a wide range of reactions, with one scout admitting they had difficulty watching the game.

"Honestly, it was a little hard to watch," the unnamed scout told Fox Sports.

The hype surrounding Arch, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, escalated as the 2025 season drew closer. The scout suggested the anticipation and hype were ultimately a disservice to Manning.

"Honestly, it was a little hard to watch," the scout said. "He’s just been hyped up so much. Almost no matter what he did, he couldn’t have met those expectations. But I will admit that I thought he’d be better than he was."

On Monday, Manning acknowledged his performance, saying, "I've got to play better."

Another talent evaluator gave Manning a more forgiving review, highlighting the "very good" talent in the Buckeyes’ defensive backfield. Other scouts took a wait-and-see approach, noting it was still "too early in the process."

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly offered an optimistic review of Manning's day in Columbus, Ohio, saying he was "actually encouraged" by his performance.

"He’s showed improvement in several key areas. He’s gotten better at seeing the whole field. He’s better at going through his progressions and delivering more accurately on his 2nd and 3rd reads. And he’s A LOT better at feeling pressure," Kelly wrote on X. "I noticed several plays against Ohio State he was able to get out of danger and either pick up yardage with his legs or he was able to sidestep pressure while keeping his eyes downfield."

Texas hosts San Jose State on Sept. 6.

