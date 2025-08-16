ESPN host mocked for confusing NFL legend's jersey for Shedeur Sanders'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Monica McNutt went viral for making an on-air mistake Saturday.

During a segment that included an appearance by influencer Drew "Druski" Desbordes, who was wearing the jersey of former Detroit Lions superstar running back Barry Sanders, McNutt incorrectly assumed it was the jersey of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"The jersey, let's get into it, because obviously this ties into one Shedeur Sanders," McNutt said.

Desbordes interrupted the host to correct her.

"No, no, no, no, no, no," Desbordes said. "This is Barry Sanders."

The jersey also had the No. 20 on the front. Quarterbacks are not allowed to wear No. 20 as a jersey number in the NFL. In college football, quarterbacks are technically allowed to wear No. 20, but still typically wear a number within the range of 1-19. Sanders wears No. 12 in the NFL and wore No. 2 in college.

McNutt's mistake quickly went viral on social media, prompting criticism from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy and OutKick founder Clay Travis.

McNutt previously drew criticism when she suggested that being a "White girl from the middle of America" helped WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark's popularity in an interview with the BBC.

"But I think Caitlin represented, and, again, some of this to me probably is not fair to her because it was not anything that she said or was truly based on her personality, but she was a White girl from the middle of America. And, so, she represented a whole lot to a lot of people, whether that is truly what she prescribed to or not," McNutt said in March.

"We attach our fandom to these icons for all types of reasons, and sometimes they may not be based in truth."