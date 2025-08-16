Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Shedeur Sanders

ESPN host mocked for confusing NFL legend's jersey for Shedeur Sanders'

Monica McNutt faced harsh scrutiny on social media

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Johnny Manziel offers advice to Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders Video

Johnny Manziel offers advice to Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders

Johnny Manziel knows what it's like to be a Browns quarterback with big expectations, so he dropped some advice for Shedeur Sanders, who he believes can start in Cleveland.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Monica McNutt went viral for making an on-air mistake Saturday. 

During a segment that included an appearance by influencer Drew "Druski" Desbordes, who was wearing the jersey of former Detroit Lions superstar running back Barry Sanders, McNutt incorrectly assumed it was the jersey of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders

"The jersey, let's get into it, because obviously this ties into one Shedeur Sanders," McNutt said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Monica McNutt in June 2023

Monica McNutt attends the "Swagger" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at AMC 19th Street June 17, 2023, in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Desbordes interrupted the host to correct her. 

"No, no, no, no, no, no," Desbordes said. "This is Barry Sanders." 

The jersey also had the No. 20 on the front. Quarterbacks are not allowed to wear No. 20 as a jersey number in the NFL. In college football, quarterbacks are technically allowed to wear No. 20, but still typically wear a number within the range of 1-19.  Sanders wears No. 12 in the NFL and wore No. 2 in college.

EX-NBA PLAYER MAKES SHEDEUR SANDERS-LEBRON JAMES COMPARISON AFTER QB'S PRESEASON DEBUT

McNutt's mistake quickly went viral on social media, prompting criticism from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy and OutKick founder Clay Travis. 

McNutt previously drew criticism when she suggested that being a "White girl from the middle of America" helped WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark's popularity in an interview with the BBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt side by side

Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt (Getty Images)

"But I think Caitlin represented, and, again, some of this to me probably is not fair to her because it was not anything that she said or was truly based on her personality, but she was a White girl from the middle of America. And, so, she represented a whole lot to a lot of people, whether that is truly what she prescribed to or not," McNutt said in March.

"We attach our fandom to these icons for all types of reasons, and sometimes they may not be based in truth."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue