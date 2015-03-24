Eovaldi strikes out 4 in 2 innings as Marlins and Red Sox play to rain-shortened 0-0 tie

Nathan Eovaldi escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and struck out four in two innings Thursday, but the Miami Marlins managed only two hits against the Boston Red Sox in a 0-0 tie.

The game was called in the eighth inning because of rain.

Eovaldi walked one, hit a batter and needed 49 pitches to get six outs. But in two starts he has yet to allow an earned run.

Marlins newcomer Jarrod Saltalamacchia, playing against his former team for the first time, went 0 for 2.

The game drew a sellout crowd, but most of the Red Sox stars were across the state at the team's complex in Fort Myers. Boston's lineup included perhaps only one player who will make their 25-man roster — Jackie Bradley Jr.