England sports governing body bans transgender athletes from women’s soccer following UK court ruling

The sports governing body for soccer in England has banned transgender athletes from competing in the women’s sport on Thursday, a policy change that comes weeks after a UK Supreme Court ruling defined a woman as someone born biologically female.

The Football Association (FA) announced its policy change on Thursday, calling the issue "a complex subject."

"As the governing body of the national sport, our role is to make football accessible to as many people as possible, operating within the law and international football policy defined by UEFA and FIFA," the statement began. "Our current policy, which allows transgender women to participate in the women’s game, was based on this principle and supported by expert legal advice."

The previous policy required that transgender athletes wishing to compete in women’s soccer must show a "blood serum testosterone maintained at below 5.0 nmol/L" for a period of at least 12 months prior to competition. The athlete must have medical records to prove hormone therapy and annual verified hormone treatment before the start of each season.

"This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary," the governing body’s statement continued.

"The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 16 April means that we will be changing our policy. Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football in England, and this policy will be implemented from 1 June 2025."

The UK’s top court ruled on the legal definition of a woman last month. The court of five judges said the ruling did not remove rights for trans people still protected from discrimination under UK law. However, it said certain protections should apply only to biological females and not transgender women.

"We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game," the FA said Thursday.

The policy will take effect on June 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.