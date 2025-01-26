Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Empire State Building catches flak again for lighting up in green to support Eagles

Building also lit up green when Eagles won NFC Championship 2 years ago

Ryan Gaydos
In the words of Yogi Berra, it’s déjà vu all over again. This time it may have cut New Yorkers a bit deeper.

The Empire State Building lit up in green to support the Philadelphia Eagles in their win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on Sunday night. Saquon Barkley, who previously played for the NFC East rival New York Giants until the 2024 season, ran for two touchdowns.

Nick Sirianni happy

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni smiles after being dunked during the second half of the NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The landmark’s X account showed the video of the building going up in green.

"I’m sorry I have to do this," the post read. "Shining in @Eagles colors in honor of their NFC Championship win."

The account made clear it was going to light up in the colors of whoever won the AFC Championship as well, but it didn’t appear to matter so much. Fans criticized the building for being lit up in colors to support Philadelphia’s NFL team, seeing it as a betrayal to the city.

Jalen Hurts and Terry Bradshaw

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates with the trophy after beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Empire State Building showed support for the Eagles two years ago when the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers to make it to the Super Bowl LVII. The building also lit up red for the Chiefs as they won the AFC Championship that year.

For what it’s worth, New York’s football teams haven’t had much to be happy about in a very long time.

The Giants, after letting Barkley go in free agency, finished the 2024 season 3-14. They have one playoff appearance in the last eight seasons.

The New York Jets finished the season 5-12. The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season.

The Bills are looking to take over as the pride of New York. But they need to get past the Chiefs first.

