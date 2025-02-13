Expand / Collapse search
Eli Manning's ex-Giants teammate upset over QB's Hall of Fame snub

Prince Amukamara spent five seasons as Manning's teammate

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
One of Eli Manning’s former New York Giants teammates, cornerback Prince Amukamara, is not happy that his former teammate did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week. 

"Snubbed dude, come on man!" Amukamara exclaimed to TMZ Sports

"And it’s crazy because before he retired, that’s always been the argument right: is he a first ballot Hall of Famer?"

Eli Manning looks on

New York Giants former quarterback Eli Manning prepares to throw out the first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

Amukamara was Manning’s teammate for five seasons, from 2011-2015, and started all four playoff games in the Giants Super Bowl run in 2011.

"All I know is two-time Super Bowl MVP, beat everybody’s GOAT, never missed a down, never missed a play, never missed a game… He’ll get in next time," Amukamara said. 

Manning’s candidacy for the Pro Hall of Fame has been hotly debated among fans. 

Manning is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He is 11th all-time in passing yards and touchdown passes thrown. 

He was as durable as they come, starting 210 consecutive games, a streak that only ended because he was benched and not due to injury.

Eli Manning and Prince Amukamara

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks to former teammate Prince Amukamara, of the Chicago Bears, after their game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (IMAGN)

On the other hand, Manning finished with a career 117-117 record and has 244 career interceptions, good for 12th most all-time. 

Amukamara did say that those who were elected were deserving of the honor.

Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, Sterling Sharpe and Eric Allen were the four players who will be enshrined in Canton this year. 

While Amukamara thought Manning was a snub, he said the same about former Carolina Panthers star linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Prince Amukamara in action

New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara gets tackled by Buffalo Bills running back Cierre Wood at Ralph Wilson Stadium. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA Today Sports)

Kuechly only played for eight seasons but was undoubtedly one of the best linebackers in the sport. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year, won Defensive Player of the year in 2013, was a seven-time Pro-Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He led the NFL in tackles twice in his career. 

Prince Amukamara looks on

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara warms up for the New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

Amukamara joked he didn't want to say anything that would get him snubbed from the Hall. He had a decent nine-year career with the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, but he will not be making the Hall of Fame.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.