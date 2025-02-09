Eli Manning wins 'Kick of Destiny' in rather unconvincing fashion after Peyton's doink

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
The third edition of FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" was back on Sunday, but it featured new faces in this go-round.

After Rob Gronkowski's leg determined whether fans would receive a share of millions in bonus bets, this time, it was Peyton and Eli Manning's turns.

The older brother Peyton was up first for a 25-yard kick, and his first attempt hooked left and never came close.

Kick of Destiny ad

A FanDuel advertisement featuring images of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the Entergy building. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Eli then just needed to make his kick for the victory, but somehow, he managed to miss worse than his brother, coming up way short.

Peyton had a chance for redemption, this time from just 20 yards out. However, he doinked it off the right upright.

The New York Giants legend lined up for his 20-yarder as chants of "Eli" rang from the crowd, and it was, as Giants announcer Bob Papa would say, true blue.

Eli drilled the kick right down the middle with plenty to spare.

"This feels unbelievable. We earned this moment. I was grinding, been working so hard, and finally, to be a kicker, it just feels right," Manning said, adding that he pulled a muscle in the competition.

Eli Manning at Fanatics party

Eli Manning attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

FanDuel users were able to select who would win between the two; those who bet on Eli will now receive a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX coverage on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

Eli may have come up short of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this week, but this sure is a nice consolation prize.

