Eagles' Milton Williams says chatter about Chiefs' pursuit of third straight Super Bowl title fueled Philly

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for a third consecutive Super Bowl title was derailed Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles' defense dominated the Chiefs' offense for a 40-22 victory.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times, threw two interceptions and finished the game with 257 passing yards. Kansas City entered the game as a two-time defending champion and a slight favorite.

After the blowout victory, Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams revealed some extra motivation his team had entering the game.

Williams said talk about a possible three-peat helped fuel Philly heading into the Super Bowl.

"Definitely," Williams said, via ESPN. "They were talking about getting the copyright and all that B.S. Throw that s--- in the trash."

Earlier this month, Miami Heat President Pat Riley's trademark attorney, John Aldrich, confirmed to collectible media site cllct that an agreement had been reached that would allow the Chiefs to use the trademarked three-peat term if Kansas City won a third straight title.

Riley owns multiple trademarks relating the term, according to ESPN. An NFL spokesperson later clarified that the league was not included in the deal, and the Chiefs and Riley were the only parties involved. An agreement had not been formally signed at the time of the report.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who returned from injury to play Sunday, suggested the talk about the Chiefs' pursuit of three consecutive Vince Lombardi trophies left Philadelphia feeling slighted.

"That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us," Graham said. "It was like, they ain't seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles will celebrate the franchise's second Super Bowl title with a parade and rally in Philadelphia Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.