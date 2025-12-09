Eagles legend threatens to leave franchise's Hall of Fame if offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo returns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One Philadelphia Eagles legend is sick of seeing his old team struggle on offense, and he’s pointing the finger at who he believes is the culprit.

No, it wasn’t quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a career-high five turnovers in the 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the Eagles’ third straight loss.

Instead, LeSean McCoy believes the blame sits at offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s feet amid a poor offensive output this season despite the team’s 8-5 record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If he’s back, I’m leaving the Eagles," McCoy said bluntly on the "Speakeasy" podcast with Emmanuel Acho and Kieran Hickey-Semple.

It’s worth noting that McCoy is a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame, with his No. 25 retired by the franchise.

But McCoy doesn’t care if it means Patullo would come back next season.

EAGLES STAR TURNS THE BALL OVER TWICE IN ONE CHAOTIC PLAY VS CHARGERS

"Take me off," McCoy said when reminded of his retired number. "Nobody has ever asked. I’m going to say, ‘Mr. [Eagles owner Jeffrey] Lurie, it’s either me or Kevin.’ …If Kevin is not fired, put 25 back out there on the street. Let one of the rookies get it."

It’s a bold take by "Shady" McCoy, but he sides with many Eagles fans who have gone after Patullo all season with the reigning Super Bowl champions not producing on offense like they believed they would in 2025.

The Eagles head into the final four games of the regular season ranked 24th in yards per game (309.4) in the NFL after finishing eighth in that category in 2024. Philadelphia is also 22nd in rushing yards totaled per game (110.5) despite Saquon Barkley running for over 2,000 last season in his first year as an Eagles star.

Finally, the Eagles are 19th in points per game (22.2), which has gotten the job done most nights thanks to tremendous defensive play. The Eagles’ defense gave Hurts and company numerous opportunities on "Monday Night Football" at SoFi Stadium, but the turnovers ultimately came back to haunt them, including a game-sealing interception by Tony Jefferson at the Chargers’ goal line, marking Hurts’ fourth pick of the night.

The struggles have even led some radical Eagles fans to throw eggs at Patullo’s New Jersey home, which was seen in a viral video.

During the podcast’s segment, McCoy was defending Hurts despite playing one of his worst games of his career on Monday night, while also not throwing shade at head coach Nick Sirianni.

In his eyes, it’s all Patullo, and he wants him gone by next season.

"Give the kicker my number if Kevin is still there. Kevin bee on some bullc—," McCoy added.

With four games remaining until the playoffs, the Eagles find themselves still in playoff position as leaders of the NFC East. If the season ended today, they would have the No. 3 seed in the NFC and face the San Francisco 49ers at home in South Philly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But with such a tight playoff race — the Dallas Cowboys at 6-6-1 are still in play for the division title — the Eagles could be facing desperation mode if they don’t figure things out offensively moving forward.

It’s an easier schedule than most, though, for the Eagles in their final four games, as they’re set to face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at home in Week 15, followed by the Washington Commanders (3-10), Buffalo Bills (9-4) and Commanders one last time in Week 18.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.