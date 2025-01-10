Eagles' Jalen Hurts says he doesn't remember concussion sideline incident, amid bad year for brain injuries

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol.

His first game back from concussion, ever, will be a Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Hurts told reporters on Friday that he doesn't remember what happened in a moment after he suffered the concussion.

"It's so far long ago, I don't really remember," Hurts said, when asked "What happened in the moment?" when he tried to get back on the field after suffering the concussion. The incident came in the first half against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

Hurts says he has never come back from a concussion before, and opened up on how the experience has disrupted his regular routine.

"Been out of routine, you go through a routine everyday, and being out of that is challenging, I'm obviously dealing with different symptoms, ain't fun either," Hurts said.

Hurts credited his faith for making it through the experience.

"I have faith, everything's fine," Hurts said.

Hurts is the latest quarterback to suffer a brain injury in a scary football season for the issue.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion – the third of his NFL career – in an early-season tilt with the Buffalo Bills, on a nationally televised game. Tagovailoa had previously suffered multiple concussions within the span of just weeks in the 2022 season. The third of his career sparked national controversy, as some former players and media pundits called on him to retire.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion when he was the victim of an illegal hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during a game in early December. The hit ended Lawrence's season, as Al-Shaair was suspended for three games and heavily criticized by the public and even an NFL executive.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion after being hit by Panthers safety Xavier Woods in Week 9 and had to be carted off the field. A week later, Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand suffered one in Week 10.

Alabama A&M University football player Medrick Burnett Jr. died after sustaining a serious head injury in a game in late November.

At the high school and youth levels, multiple teenage players died in 2024 from brain injuries.

In Alabama, Morgan Academy junior quarterback Caden Tellier received an injury to the head during the third quarter of his team's 30-22 win against Southern Academy in Selma, Alabama, in late August.

Just days after that, a 13-year-old in West Virginia died after suffering a head injury at a middle school football practice. Eighth-grader Cohen Craddock, who played defensive line for Madison Middle School in Madison, suffered severe brain bleeding and swelling after making a tackle.