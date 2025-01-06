Eagles star Jalen Hurts’ playoff availability up in air as he remains in concussion protocol

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping for a longer playoff run than last season after securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will host the No. 7 Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round this weekend.

However, there’s still one big question to be answered regarding one of the Eagles’ stars: Jalen Hurts, the team’s starting quarterback, remains in concussion protocol two weeks after suffering the injury during the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders on the road.

Head coach Nick Sirianni broke the news to reporters on Monday, which leaves Hurts’ availability for the wild-card game up in the air. And that’s obviously not what you want to hear about your starting quarterback.

The Eagles are set to face the Packers – who own the same No. 7 seed as last year when they went to Dallas and beat the Cowboys in their own building in the wild-card game – on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

While the Eagles hope Hurts can get through concussion protocol before this weekend's game, they will be looking closely at his backup situation.

Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury that kept him out of the team’s Week 18 game against the New York Giants. Tanner McKee, who took over for Pickett against the Cowboys after suffering his injury, played in Week 18.

At first, many believed the Eagles were simply being cautious with Hurts after his concussion against the Commanders, as he didn't suit up for Week 17 or 18. But now there is real concern, and his injury status throughout the week will be closely watched.

Meanwhile, the Packers are dealing with injuries of their own as star wide receiver Christian Watson is expected to miss the rest of the year after suffering a torn ACL in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears. While the Packers were fighting for the No. 6 seed – the Commanders locked up that seed with a walk-off victory against the Cowboys – they had already clinched a spot in the playoffs. But Watson's injury is a tough break as they head to Philadelphia.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was also held out as a precaution, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, after hurting his elbow during the game against the Bears. He left the game in the first half.

Hurts has accounted for 32 Eagles touchdowns this season, 18 through the air and 14 on the ground, as he passed for 2,903 yards with a 68.7% completion rate over 15 games. He’s gone 12-3 in that span, helping his team earn the NFC East title this season.

