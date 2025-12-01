Eagles fans vandalize coordinator's home with eggs after team gets booed off field at home, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The home of Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was vandalized hours after the team’s 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears this past Friday.

Patullo’s home in Moorestown, New Jersey, was vandalized with eggs early Saturday morning, according to the Moorestown Police Department. A video surfaced on social media of people appearing to throw eggs at the home.

At first, commenters on the viral video suggested that it was rocks being thrown at the home. However, Moorestown Police told ESPN that it was eggs. An investigation remains ongoing to determine who committed the vandalism.

Patullo has been under fire from Eagles fans throughout the 2025 season, as the team’s offense has been stale despite their 8-4 record this season.

But, when the Eagles lost at their home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, on Black Friday, they were booed out of their own stadium after a poor performance on offense.

The Eagles are ranked 24th in yards per game (304.8), 23rd in passing (196.3) and 22nd in rushing (108.5) through Week 13. They are 19th in scoring with 22.5 points per game.

While Philadelphia’s defense, led by veteran coordinator Vic Fangio, has been playing fantastic all season, head coach Nick Sirianni has consistently been asked about what’s wrong with the offense given the star power all over the depth chart.

It starts with Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl MVP quarterback from a season ago who hasn’t had the same success this season as he has his lowest QBR since the 2021 season, which is when he became a full-time starter in Philadelphia. However, Hurts has thrown 19 touchdowns to just two interceptions with 2,514 passing yards.

Then, there’s Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards last season to win Offensive Player of the Year. But after averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 2024, he is averaging only 3.7, which would be his lowest output since the 2021 season with the New York Giants. He has only four touchdowns with 740 rushing yards on 198 carries.

Finally, the off-the-field controversies involving star receiver A.J. Brown, who scored twice in the loss to the Bears, have gotten to the point where Sirianni has shown frustration with constant questioning from reporters about what he’s saying at his locker. Brown has been cryptic about his lack of targets, while also roping Barkley in when it was said the All-Pro receiver hasn’t been himself.

The Eagles were an explosive unit under Kellen Moore last season, though he moved on to become the New Orleans Saints head coach this year.

Sirianni said during a conference call with reporters on Monday that Patullo would remain the team’s offensive play caller after evaluating the loss.

The Eagles’ next test will be next Monday when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.

