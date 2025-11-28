Social media furious over Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's questionable two-point conversion attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to stay alive in their brutal loss on Black Friday, but a questionable coaching decision came back to haunt them.

After A.J. Brown scored his second touchdown of the night, the Birds trailed the Chicago Bears, 24-15, with 3:10 to go.

An extra point would have made it a one-possession game, but head coach Nick Sirianni decided to leave the offense on the field to go for two.

Jalen Hurts' pass to Saquon Barkley fell incomplete, and just like that, almost all hope was out the window.

Eagles fans in the stadium were booing their own team all night, but after Sirianni opted to go for two instead of the extra point, social media was also loud.

Sirianni's decision was hardly the lone reason for the loss — the Eagles run defense was atrocious, allowing 281 yards on the ground. It was the first time since 1985 that the Bears had two 100-yard rushers in one game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had just 326 yards of offense and only 14 first downs, half of the Bears' 28.

Hurts completed just over half of his passes and had two costly turnovers in the second half, including losing a fumble on a tush push.

It's now back-to-back losses for the Eagles, who fell to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday despite getting out to a 21-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Bears are now 9-3.

The Eagles will look to get back on track in a Monday night contest in Los Angeles against the Chargers Dec. 8, while the Bears, winners of five straight, head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.