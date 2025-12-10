Eagles coach condemns 'ridiculous' notion of benching Jalen Hurts amid team's offensive struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After winning the Super Bowl 10 months ago, the Philadelphia Eagles are giving off 2023 vibes as the offense continues to struggle.

The Birds have lost three straight games, and this past Monday night might have been the worst of the bunch, as Jalen Hurts turned the ball over five times, two of which came on the same play.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has been public enemy No. 1, as fans egged his house following the loss, but Hurts has not been far behind.

Head coach Nick Sirianni made a local radio appearance and was asked about the possibility of benching Hurts, but he answered "no" promptly.

"I think that's ridiculous," Sirianni told WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday. "I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. That's something that's been proven. We've won a lot of football games. This is the most ultimate team game. You win together as a team, you lose together as a team. It's never just one thing."

The Eagles' current backup is Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023 who has 45 career pass attempts. He saw time late last year as Hurts suffered a concussion but returned for their Super Bowl run.

Already with three interceptions entering overtime, Hurts' fourth sealed the victory for the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week. On 1st-and-10 from the Chargers’ 17-yard line and down three points, Hurts sold a play-action fake to Saquon Barkley and rolled out to his right. He was looking to hit Jahan Dotson near the goal line, but Cam Hart, who had an interception earlier in the game, laid out and made a tremendous deflection of the pass to clinch the victory.

Philadelphia is averaging 16.2 points and 317.4 yards per game over its last five contests.

The Eagles will hope to break their three-game losing streak next week when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.