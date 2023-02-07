Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson rips Giants player over Nick Sirianni criticism: ‘Ain't no leadership over there'

The Philadelphia Eagles did not appreciate last week’s criticism of head coach Nick Sirianni from New York Giants safety Julian Love. During Monday’s media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVII, C. J. Gardner-Johnson did not dial back his feelings about the situation.

During a recent appearance on the NFL Network, Love applauded the Eagles’ talented roster and claimed Sirianni was on a "free ride" to the Super Bowl because of it.

He also criticized the coach’s sideline antics during Philadelphia’s 38-7 rout of the Giants in the divisional round, saying "I don’t like it, I don’t like it at all."

It didn’t take long for Love’s remarks to reach the Eagles’ locker room with several players rushing to Sirianni’s defense.

Gardner-Johnson called Siriani both a "brother" and a "mentor" during Monday’s Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, and shared some words of advice for Love.

"Tell him to pick his face mask off the dirt," Gardner-Johnson said, via The Philly Voice.

"He's got a captain badge, but what is he a captain of? Ain't no leadership over there. If that's the case, y'all would be where we're at."

His comments follow those of defensive end Brandon Graham , who said "people always got something to say when they're at home."

Sirianni expressed his pride on Monday in coaching in what he believes is the "greatest sports town in America."

"I live and coach in the greatest sports town in America. It means so much to everybody there. That’s what you want," he said. "I love the fact that my kids are growing up in a sports town where football means so much because football means so much to me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



