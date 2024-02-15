Expand / Collapse search
College Football

EA Sports announces College Football video game will return this summer

The game hasn't been released since 2013

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Lots of people are going to be reminiscing about their childhood after EA Sports announced its College Football video game will return after an 11-year hiatus.

The series began in 1993 with the release of Bill Walsh College Football, and the game was released under the legendary coach's name for two years.

The name changed to College Football USA for the 1996 and 1997 seasons before changing to NCAA Football from 1998 to 2014.

EA Sports

In this photo illustration, a person uses a joystick while an EA Sports logo is displayed on the screen. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The game was on a hiatus for a while due to disputes among EA, the NCAA and college athletes. Each installment since the 1997 version featured a cover athlete as video games normally do. However, the cover athlete wasn't permitted to be paid for his image and likeness. 

Plus, in each installment, game players were unable to see names of the athletes when controlling them. Instead, Reggie Bush, for example, would be listed as "HB No. 5," and Tim Tebow as "QB No. 15."

NCAA logo outside the national office

The NCAA logo outside NCAA headquarters Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

FORMER PAC-12 STAR DEFENDS DISMANTLING OF CONFERENCE, REALIGNMENT: 'IT'S TIME'

But now, with NIL legal, players will know exactly who is on the field, rather than just a position and number.

A release date has not been announced, but the name of the game will be College Football 25.

EA Sports announced a return of the game three years ago and even said a game would be released last summer, but it did not happen.

CFP trophy in Houston

The College Football Playoff national championship trophy prior to the 2024 national championship game between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The company says the game will arrive "this summer," with more information coming in May.

The last cover athlete was Denard Robinson of the Michigan Wolverines.

