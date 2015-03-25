Dunn homers twice to help White Sox down Blue Jays

Adam Dunn went 4-for-4 with two homers and five RBI to help the Chicago White Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-6, in the opener of a three-game set at U.S. Cellular Field.

Alejandro De Aza had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Alexei Ramirez, Hector Gimenez and Paul Konerko added one RBI apiece for the White Sox, winners in three straight games.

Nate Jones (2-4) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Starter Dylan Axelrod was tagged for six runs on eight hits over four-plus innings.

Jose Bautista clubbed a pair of homers and drove in five and Colby Rasmus added a solo shot for the Blue Jays, who have dropped their last two games.

R.A. Dickey (5-8) surrendered seven runs on 10 hits over five innings to absorb the loss.

Bautista crushed a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Blue Jays an early lead.

The White Sox answered with three runs in the second. Gimenez scored Dunn with a sacrifice fly. De Aza then singled home Jeff Keppinger and Gordon Beckham to put the Sox on top.

During the top of the third inning a dense fog rolled onto the field and the game was delayed 70 minutes in the home half.

Once play resumed, Dunn launched a solo shot to center to make it 4-2.

"It was damp. The moisture really got to me with the knuckleball. It was leaving my hand good, but just wasn't doing anything at the plate," Dickey said of the adverse conditions.

Bautista clobbered his second homer of the contest, a three-run shot to left, in the fourth to put Toronto ahead 5-4, but Dunn crushed a three-run blast of his own in the home half for his second four-bagger of the night to give Chicago a 7-5 edge.

The White Sox added some breathing room after pushing three runs across in the eighth inning. Beckham came around on Emilio Bonifacio's fielding error, and after Alex Rios struck out, Konerko and Dunn followed with back-to-back RBI singles to account for the final margin.

"Tonight was good. I felt good, but it feels better to get that win," Dunn said.

Game Notes

Chicago is 3-2 against Toronto this season ... Chicago reliever Jesse Crain has made 26 consecutive scoreless appearances, the second-longest streak in White Sox history. J.J. Putz made 27 scoreless appearances in 2010 ... Dunn (422) is four home runs shy of tying Billy Williams for 46th place on the all- time list ... Chien-Ming Wang, who signed with the Blue Jays on Friday, will start on Tuesday.