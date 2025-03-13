Duke star Cooper Flagg leaves ACC tournament in wheelchair after suffering injury in win over Georgia Tech

Duke beat Georgia Tech 78-70 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday, but the larger concern following the win is Cooper Flagg’s health.

Duke’s star freshman left the game in a wheelchair in the first half after falling awkwardly on his ankle.

Flagg jumped to get a rebound, and as he fell to the ground, he landed on his left ankle. He immediately crumpled to the floor.

The six-foot-nine freshman lingered on the floor for a few moments before being helped up by his teammates.

Flagg then limped to the bench, clearly in distress, before sitting down. After he left the game, Flagg was put in a wheelchair and taken to the locker room.

Despite the injury, Flagg returned to the bench from the locker room to cheer on his teammates in the second half, but he did not re-enter the game.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said in his postgame press conference that there was swelling in the ankle.

"He sprained his ankle. X-rays were negative, which is great. We just have to see how he recovers and how he goes from there," Scheyer said.

Flagg scored two points on 1-7 shooting with four rebounds, two steals and a block before departing due to the injury.

Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans carried the load for the Blue Devils in the win.

Knueppel had 28 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals, while Evans added 14 points off the bench.

Georgia Tech at one point led 26-12 in the first half before the Devils closed the gap to 31-26 going into halftime.

Duncan Powell was the catalyst for the Yellow Jackets in the loss, scoring 28 points on 9-20 shooting, including 6-14 shooting from three-point range.

Baye Ndongo and Lance Terry had 15 and 12 points in the loss.

Duke will play the winner of Wake Forest and North Carolina in the second round.

