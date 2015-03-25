Down to the wire: Tight race for final spots in Chase for the Sprint Cup

Greg Biffle has won the last two Sprint Cup races at Michigan. He could use another strong performance this weekend, because his position in the standings is a precarious one.

And he's not alone. There are four races left before the Chase for the Sprint Cup, with the top 10 drivers qualifying along with two wild cards. Biffle is in ninth place.

Even defending Cup champion Brad Keselowski isn't secure. He's in eighth place, but only 12 points separate him from 12th-place Kasey Kahne. The gap between Keselowski and 16th-place Joey Logano is only 36 points, and Logano won the pole for Sunday's race at MIS.