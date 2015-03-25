Dolphins K Dan Carpenter has contract terminated; rookie Caleb Sturgis of Florida wins job

Miami Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter has lost his training-camp struggle for a job to rookie Caleb Sturgis.

Carpenter, Miami's kicker the past five seasons, had his contract terminated Wednesday.

The Dolphins signaled his job was jeopardy when they drafted Sturgis in the fifth round in April. Sturgis set a school record for field goals at Florida, where he went 70 for 88, including eight successful kicks from 50 yards and beyond.

The rookie made a 58-yard field goal in an exhibition game Friday and Jacksonville and hit all six of his kickoffs into the end zone.

Carpenter reached the Pro Bowl in 2009 and went 22 for 27 on field goals last year, but he's only 10 for 20 from 50 yards and beyond.

