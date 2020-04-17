Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly's at-home workout goes awry

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly might have to take some time away from the mound after the mess he made around his home on Wednesday.

Kelly was working out in his backyard and throwing into a makeshift backstop. One of his pitches was just a bit outside and to the right. The ball flew through a window.

“Uh-oh,” Kelly said as he stood in the grassy yard looking at the window.

In a separate video, Kelly’s wife Ashley filmed the damage her husband did.

“Joe was working on a changeup,” she said as she peered into their bedroom to see their window shattered because of Kelly’s errant throw.

Kelly explained on WEEI Radio’s “The Bradfo Sho” podcast on Thursday he was using a tool called CleanFuego, which apparently resembles a baseball cut in half, and tossed it at the window accidentally.

“I'm throwing the changeup and I'm trying to make it gyro,” Kelly said. “It catches, turns and hovers and -- boom! -- it goes through the window.”

He said the glass was all over the place.

“Got done, came back inside, got my ShopVac, cleaned for three hours.”

Kelly is in the middle of his second season with the Dodgers. He recorded a 4.56 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 2019.