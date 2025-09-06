Dodgers lose no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th inning against Orioles, team loses after bullpen melts down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto took a no-hitter deep into the ninth inning before Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday ended his dream with a two-out home run.

So, how did the Dodgers end up losing the game on Saturday night?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts removed Yamamoto from the game following the Holliday home run. He put in Blake Treinen with the 3-1 lead.

Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson welcomed him to the game with a double. Then, Treinen hit Gunnar Henderson with a pitch and walked Ryan Mountcastle. Just like that, Baltimore had runners in scoring position to maybe pull off a miracle comeback.

Treinen, still in the game with the bases loaded, walked Colton Cowser to make it a one-run game. The Dodgers replaced Treinen with Tanner Scott, but Los Angeles’ luck would run out. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera singled to score two runners.

Baltimore won the game, 4-3.

One of the worst losses from any team this season sparked reactions from furious Dodgers fans on social media.

Yamamoto pitched a fantastic game and was on track to pitch the first no-hitter for the Dodgers since Clayton Kershaw more than a decade ago. He had 10 strikeouts and only walked two batters. No Dodgers pitcher would get an out after him.

Mookie Betts was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Shohei Ohtani also added an RBI as he was 1-for-5 on the night. The defending World Series champions failed to close the door.

The Dodgers are in the thick of a playoff race. The team still held the lead in the National League West over the San Diego Padres but only by 1.5 games.

The Orioles are unofficially out of the running. They are 66-76 on the season with the win but 16 games out of first place in the American League East.