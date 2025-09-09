Dodgers lose 2 no-hit bids in 9th inning in span of 3 days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers have come so close not once, but twice, to completing MLB’s first no-hitter of the 2025 season in a span of three days.

In the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium, they took a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow threw seven no-hit innings, striking out 11 batters and walking two. While he didn’t allow a hit, Glasnow did give up a run in the second inning on one of his walks.

Glasnow walked Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck, who then stole second base. Beck advanced to third on a flyout and later scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers turned to Blake Treinen in the eighth inning, and he pitched a hitless frame, striking out one.

In the ninth inning, the Dodgers brought in closer Tanner Scott to try and complete the combined no-hitter, but Scott gave up a hit to the first batter he faced. Second baseman Ryan Ritter ripped a double just over the outstretched arm of left fielder Alex Call for the Rockies' first hit.

Scott retired the next three Rockies hitters to close out the win.

The Dodgers also took a no-hitter into the ninth inning on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards and not only lost the no-hitter but lost the game in crushing fashion.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was dominant, pitching 8 ⅔ innings of no-hit ball with 10 strikeouts.

Yamamoto was one out away from the no-hitter when Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday ripped a solo home run to cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-1.

Upon giving up the home run, Yamamoto was removed from the game, and manager Dave Roberts brought in Treinen to try and close it out.

Treinen gave up a double to Orioles right fielder Jeremiah Jackson, which brought shortstop Gunnar Henderson to the plate as the tying run. Treinen hit Henderson with a pitch, putting runners on first and second with two outs with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle due up.

Treinen then threw a wild pitch, advancing both Jackson and Henderson into scoring position. Mountcastle ended up walking, to load the bases.

Center fielder Colton Cowser stepped up to the plate with a chance to win the game, but Treinen walked him to force in a run, making it 3-2.

Roberts had seen enough from Treinen and brought in Scott to try and save the game.

Orioles third baseman Emmanuel Rivera lined a single into center field, scoring two runs and completing an improbable comeback and snatching victory out of the jaws of not only defeat, but a no-hitter.

The Dodgers at least ended up with the win on Monday, but Major League Baseball is still without its first no-hitter of the 2025 season.

The Dodgers (80-64) play the Rockies (40-104) in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. ET.

