Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw displays Bible passage on hat during Pride Night

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is going viral on social media after appearing to wear a hat with a Bible passage written on the front during the organization’s Pride Night celebration.

Kershaw wore a Dodgers hat with a rainbow-colored team logo during Friday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Screenshots of the broadcast shared on social media showed that the message "Gen 9:12-16" was also written on the front, seemingly in reference to Genesis 9:12-16.

The passage referencing God’s covenant with Noah points to the rainbow as a sign of that promise.

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Kershaw notably protested the organization’s decision in 2023 to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence before the team’s Pride Night game that season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said his opposition was based solely on the group’s mockery of Christianity.

"I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions," Kershaw said. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So, that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."

Kershaw said at the time that his issue was specifically with the group and that he had no intentions to boycott Pride Night.

"This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or Pride or anything like that," Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times. "This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion that I don’t agree with."

Friday marked the Dodgers’ 12th annual Pride Night event.

Not long after facing backlash in 2023, the Dodgers announced they would also be hosting Christian Faith and Family Day for the first time since 2019.