Benches clear in World Series Game 7 as emotions run high between Dodgers, Blue Jays players

The crowd was already running hot because of Bo Bichette's home run

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez had a war of words in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 7 of the World Series.

Wrobleski came high and inside of Gimenez on two straight pitches. The second pitch hit Gimenez in the hand. The Blue Jays player was unhappy and started to jaw at Wrobleski as he walked down toward first base. Wrobleski wasn’t having any of it and started to talk back.

Justin Wrobleski is held back

Justin Wrobleski #70 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to first base after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on Nov. 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The skirmish brought players from both teams out of the dugouts and out of the bullpens. Wrobleski was heated as he was corralled back to the mound. Gimenez was also running hot as he trotted down to first base.

Umpire Jordan Baker issued a warning to both teams. Nobody was ejected and Tyler Glasnow eventually relieved Wrobleski to end the inning.

Gimenez came into the game 3-for-23 in the World Series.

Wrobleski was put into the game to replace starter Shohei Ohtani.

The crowd at the Rogers Centre was already buzzing after second baseman Bo Bichette hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give Toronto an early lead. The home run knocked Ohtani out of the game.

Benches clear in World Series Game 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays benches clear after Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Players rush to the field to break up an incident

Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Justin Wrobleski (70) is held back by Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy after hitting Toronto Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez with a pitch causing the benches to clear during the fourth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Dodgers got one back in the top of the fourth inning.

In the do-or-die scenario, the Blue Jays were hoping to win their first World Series title since 1993. The Dodgers were hoping to repeat as champions.

