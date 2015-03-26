Dodgers call up Eveland

The Los Angeles Dodgers purchased the handed pitcher Dana Eveland on Thursday.

Eveland's last start in the majors came on June, 7 2010 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He started against his former club on Thursday.

Eveland, 27, has a career record of 16-22 in 95 major league games -- 54 starts -- over stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Pirates.

Los Angeles also recalled infielder Russ Mitchell from Triple-A Albuquerque.

In 14 games for the Dodgers this season, Mitchell batted .115 with one home run and three runs scored.