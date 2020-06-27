Dodgers' Andrew Toles arrested for trespassing at Florida airport: report

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was arrested Monday after police said he was found sleeping behind a Florida airport and refused to leave.

The 28-year-old pro is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Authorities found him dozing behind the Federal Express building at Key West International Airport, the Miami Herald reported, citing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a police report, Toles was asked several times to vacate the area but refused to do so. He was then taken into custody and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on a $500 bond.

Authorities say he had a black backpack with him. His address on the police report was listed as “streets of Key West.”

Toles played for the Dodgers between 2016 and 2018. He never reported to spring training the following year and was placed on the restricted list, where he is still currently listed, Yahoo Sports reported.

He has a history of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.