Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Soccer

Disgraced ex-Spanish soccer boss pelted with eggs by uncle while promoting book

Luis Rubiales was promoting his memoir when the family member was arrested for the attack

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish soccer federation president who resigned after kissing a player without her consent at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, was pelted with eggs while on stage promoting his book.

The culprit, who was later arrested by police, was revealed to be Rubiales’ uncle.

Jorge Vilda and Luis Rubiales

Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain (L), with Luis Rubiales, President of Spain's football federation, during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The incident was captured on video and showed Rubiales sitting on stage while promoting his 500-page memoir. A man can be seen throwing several eggs in Rubiales’ direction, one hitting him directly in the back. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rubiales charged at the man, but several others stepped in to restrain him. 

Spanish police told The Associated Press that the man, identified as Luis Rubén Rubiales, was arrested. No motive was immediately revealed. The suspect was Rubiales’ uncle and a local actor. 

"A man entered who I later saw was my uncle, who is a troubled man, and always has been," Rubiales told reporters, via the AP. "He had some eggs and threw some at me, but I didn’t know what he had in his hands, and when I first saw him I thought he might be carrying a weapon."

Luis Rubiales in February 2025

The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales sits in a courtroom on the outskirts of Madrid, Monday Feb. 3, 2025, where he goes on trial for his unsolicited kiss on forward Jenni Hermoso.  (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP, File)

EX-SPANISH SOCCER PRESIDENT RECEIVES FINE OVER UNWANTED KISS OF FEMALE PLAYER

In February, Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso after he kissed her without her consent following the Women’s World Cup final in 2023. The controversy overshadowed Spain’s title and led to Rubiales’ resignation just weeks later.

Despite prosecutors seeking prison time, Rubiales was ordered to pay a fine and was prohibited from being near or communicating with Hermoso for a year. 

Jennifer Hermoso celebrates

A smiling Jennifer Hermoso of Spain with the FIFA Women's World Cup winners' trophy after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia.  (Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

The 48-year-old former soccer chief has denied kissing Hermoso without her consent. According to its publisher, Rubiales says he was the victim of a "conspiracy of different powers of Spanish public life" including the government and "the profitable world of feminism."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue