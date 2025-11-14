Disgraced ex-Spanish soccer boss pelted with eggs by uncle while promoting book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish soccer federation president who resigned after kissing a player without her consent at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, was pelted with eggs while on stage promoting his book.

The culprit, who was later arrested by police, was revealed to be Rubiales’ uncle.

The incident was captured on video and showed Rubiales sitting on stage while promoting his 500-page memoir. A man can be seen throwing several eggs in Rubiales’ direction, one hitting him directly in the back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rubiales charged at the man, but several others stepped in to restrain him.

Spanish police told The Associated Press that the man, identified as Luis Rubén Rubiales, was arrested. No motive was immediately revealed. The suspect was Rubiales’ uncle and a local actor.

"A man entered who I later saw was my uncle, who is a troubled man, and always has been," Rubiales told reporters, via the AP. "He had some eggs and threw some at me, but I didn’t know what he had in his hands, and when I first saw him I thought he might be carrying a weapon."

EX-SPANISH SOCCER PRESIDENT RECEIVES FINE OVER UNWANTED KISS OF FEMALE PLAYER

In February, Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso after he kissed her without her consent following the Women’s World Cup final in 2023. The controversy overshadowed Spain’s title and led to Rubiales’ resignation just weeks later.

Despite prosecutors seeking prison time, Rubiales was ordered to pay a fine and was prohibited from being near or communicating with Hermoso for a year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The 48-year-old former soccer chief has denied kissing Hermoso without her consent. According to its publisher, Rubiales says he was the victim of a "conspiracy of different powers of Spanish public life" including the government and "the profitable world of feminism."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.