Soccer

Spain's Jenni Hermoso denies consensual kiss from ex-soccer president after World Cup win in testimony

Luis Rubiales is facing charges of sexual assault and coercing Hermoso and others to support him after the incident

Scott Thompson
World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso of Spain was in court on Monday to testify at the trial of Luis Rubiales, the ex-Spain soccer president who controversially kissed her during the 2023 Cup celebration. 

During her testimony, Hermoso denied Rubiales’ claim that the kiss, which caused worldwide outrage, was consensual. 

"I felt disrespected," Hermoso said in Madrid’s High Court. "I think it was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life."

Luis Rubiales and Jennifer Hermoso

Luis Rubiales kisses Jennifer Hermoso during the medal ceremony for the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, 2023, in Sydney. (Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Hermoso added that she "didn’t hear or understand anything" from Rubiales when asked if he had asked to kiss her. 

"The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth," she said.

Rubiales, 47, is being accused of sexual assault and trying to coerce Hermoso, as well as others, to support him publicly. 

He has denied the charges against him, claiming the kiss was consensual and occurred in a "moment of jubilation." 

He argues that Hermoso "lifted me up" as a celebratory gesture and he asked her for "a little kiss." Rubiales claims she said yes. 

Prosecutors, Hermoso and the country’s players’ association are asking the judge to issue a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, as well as a 50,000 euros payment for damages and a ban from ever working as a sports official again

Jenni Hermoso and Jorge Vilda

Jennifer Hermoso and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters questions during a press conference ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match between Spain and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of his charges, per court officials. 

Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain’s men’s national team Albert Luque, and the soccer federation’s former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera, are also on trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales publicly after the incident.

Rubiales was pressured out of his post as Spain’s soccer president in 2023, resigning while being banned by FIFA for three years despite an initial press conference where he reiterated that he wouldn’t be stepping down. Rubiales said in that speech that he was a victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists."

Since the incident, Hermoso says she has had trouble escaping the spotlight, especially in Mexico where she plays for her club team in between her duties for her country. 

Jennifer Hermoso in New Zealand

Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Women's World Cup match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland, File)

"I have not been able to really live freely," she said in her testimony. 

In her seven World Cup matches, Hermoso tallied three goals and two assists to aid her team’s efforts in winning the trophy. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

