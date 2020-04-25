Detroit Lions: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Detroit Lions made nine selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Lions’ first two selections were apparently focused on taking some of the best players available. Jeff Okudah and D’Andre Swift will wear blue and silver come September.

The Lions made a few other solid selections over the course of the three-day event.

Here are who the Lions chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 1, PICK 3: JEFF OKUDAH, CB

**

ROUND 2 PICK, 35: D’ANDRE SWIFT, RB

The Lions selected running back D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Swift played in all 14 games for Georgia in 2019, totaling 1,216 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Bulldogs narrowly missed going to the national championship game and had to settle for the Sugar Bowl where they beat Baylor.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 67: JULIAN OKWARA, LB

The Lions selected linebacker Julian Okwara with the No. 67 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Okwara will join his brother, Romeo, on the Lions. The Notre Dame standout played nine games before getting injure during his senior season. He had 19 tackles and five sacks.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 75: JONAH JACKSON, G

The Lions selected offensive lineman Jonah Jackson with the No. 75 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jackson was a top lineman for Ohio State last season. He transferred to the Buckeyes from Rutgers.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 121: LOGAN STENBERG, G

The Lions selected offensive lineman Logan Stenberg with the No. 121 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stenberg will look to win the starting guard spot come 2020. He started all 13 games during his senior year at Kentucky.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 166: QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR

The Lions selected wide receiver Quintez Cephus with the No. 166 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cephus was a standout receiver at Wisconsin. In 2019, he had 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 172: JASON HUNTLEY, RB

The Lions selected running back Jason Huntley with the No. 172 pick out of the 2020 NFL Draft. Huntley played at New Mexico State and in his senior season, he rushed for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 197: JOHN PENISINI, DT

The Lions selected defensive tackle John Penisini with the No. 197 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Penisini played in 13 games for Utah in 2019. He had 38 tackles and two sacks.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 235: JASHON CORNELL, DT

The Lions selected defensive tackle Jashon Cornell with the No. 235 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cornell played in 13 games for Ohio State in 2019. He had 30 tackles and four sacks.