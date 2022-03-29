Deshaun Watson's 'groundbreaking' contract with Browns could impact future QB deals, Ravens owner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson's unprecedented contract with the Cleveland Browns could potentially impact other quarterback deals — including one for Lamar Jackson — going forward, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Tuesday, according to a report.

Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits over sexual assault allegations, landed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns this month after he was traded from the Houston Texans. After 2022, Watson is reportedly set to make $46 million in each season through 2026.

"I'm trying to answer that when I had a reaction to it. And it's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract,'" Bisciotti said at the NFL league meetings, according to ESPN. "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others."

Jackson, another quarterback in the AFC North, is entering the final year of his contract, but so far this offseason, there has been no movement toward a deal with the 2019 NFL MVP.

"But it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see. If I was in bogged-down negotiations with Lamar, then maybe I would have a quicker reaction to that news," the owner added.

The Watson deal could spur quarterbacks in the NFL and their agents to potentially seek fully guaranteed contracts, CBS Sports reported. Though it's unclear at this time if Jackson would request a fully guaranteed contract, as Bisciotti said he believes the quarterback isn't "turned on" by money that much.

"The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy," Bisciotti said, according to ESPN. "I think he wants that to say, 'Now, I deserve to be on top.' People can speculate any way they want. I don't think he is turned on by money that much, and he knows it's coming one way or the other."

The Ravens could use the franchise tag to keep Jackson in the fold if extension talks don’t lead to a new contract by the next offseason. That would prevent Jackson from becoming a free agent.

The quarterback has also been reportedly taking his time, with little urgency to get a deal done. Bisciotti said he doesn't expect Jackson to sign an extension before this season unless the quarterback decides to call general manager Eric DeCosta to say, "I'm ready."

"But it's like, Eric can't keep calling him and say, 'Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.' That's not a GM's job," Bisciotti added. "Kirk Cousins did it that way. What if Lamar says that? 'I'll play on the fifth year. I'll play on the franchise. I'll play on another franchise, and then you can sign me.'"

On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said he had no updates on the Ravens’ negotiations with Jackson, but the coach expressed confidence a deal could get done.

"I’m confident it’s gonna happen," Harbaugh said at the NFL owners' meetings. "Like you guys well know, until it happens, it hasn’t happened, but I’m confident it’s going to happen."

"I know he’s going to be our quarterback," he added. "Really, when you’re coaching, and you’re playing, that’s what you think about. We know we’re going to be playing this year, and Lamar is going to be our quarterback. I got to do the very best job I can to have him ready to play his best football. That’s really what my job is. That’s what we’re focusing on."

Bisciotti announced at the meetings on Tuesday that the Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension.

Jackson, 25, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His 2021 season was cut short due to an injury suffered against the Browns.

He finished last season with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 12 games for Baltimore — in addition to 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report