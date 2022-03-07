Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens' Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks 'still there' in the NFL

Baltimore QB Jackson's 2021 season was cut short by injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he still has something to prove as a Black quarterback playing in the NFL.

Jackson appeared in the latest issue of "The Shop" with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The discussion turned toward racial bias against NFL quarterbacks. James believed the bias was "dying off" but still around, and the Ravens star agreed.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"It's still there. That's why I need that championship," Jackson said on Friday’s episode.

Jackson talked about what he took away from watching James perform growing up. The quarterback said James was his favorite basketball player.

"Everything. Being a champion. I feel like that's the one thing I wanna take from him, if anything else. Being a champion and being a billionaire," Jackson said. "That's just what I've been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion."

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens passes during a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s $23 million player option for the 2022 season last April. The team needs to sign him to a contract extension in order for him to keep playing on the team for the 2023 season and beyond.

Jackson, 25, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His 2021 season was cut short due to an injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He finished with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 12 games for Baltimore in addition to 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He won the MVP award in 2019.

