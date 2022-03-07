Ravens' Lamar Jackson agrees racial bias against Black quarterbacks 'still there' in the NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he still has something to prove as a Black quarterback playing in the NFL.

Jackson appeared in the latest issue of "The Shop" with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The discussion turned toward racial bias against NFL quarterbacks. James believed the bias was "dying off" but still around, and the Ravens star agreed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's still there. That's why I need that championship," Jackson said on Friday’s episode.

Jackson talked about what he took away from watching James perform growing up. The quarterback said James was his favorite basketball player.

"Everything. Being a champion. I feel like that's the one thing I wanna take from him, if anything else. Being a champion and being a billionaire," Jackson said. "That's just what I've been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion."

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN IS 'THE BEST PLAYER IN FOOTBALL,' NFL ANALYST SAYS

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s $23 million player option for the 2022 season last April. The team needs to sign him to a contract extension in order for him to keep playing on the team for the 2023 season and beyond.

Jackson, 25, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His 2021 season was cut short due to an injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns.

He finished with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 12 games for Baltimore in addition to 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won the MVP award in 2019.