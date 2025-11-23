Deion Sanders shares emotional moment with son, Shedeur, before Browns rookie's first NFL start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All eyes are on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as he makes his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of those eyes include his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, who was spotted at Allegiant Stadium as his son walked the tunnel out to the field with the Browns.

They shared a father-son moment, where they inaudibly spoke to each other as Coach Prime had a big smile on his face, tapping his son’s helmet.

Then, Shedeur Sanders gave a quick speech to his teammates before running out onto the field.

"The work’s already been done, bro. We already worked for this s—. You feel me? It’s us. Let’s do it. I believe in y’all. Y’all believe in me. Let’s do it," he said.

Sanders hyped up the crowd as he ran out onto the field in Las Vegas and started to take it all in. From there, it was time to warm up.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement that Sanders would be starting for his team on Sunday, as Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol. Gabriel, who Stefanski went with over Sanders after the trade of Joe Flacco, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Though Gabriel was able to practice on Friday, he was ruled out with Bailey Zappe being named Sanders' backup.

Snaders made his regular season debut this past week in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where he didn’t have the best outing. The Colorado product threw for only 47 yards on 4-of-16 passing with an interception thrown.

But Sanders had very limited first-team reps during practice last week, and he was thrown into the fire against an aggressive Ravens defense in the 23-16 defeat. However, Sanders had the full week of practice with the thought that he would start, and now that opportunity presents itself against a 2-8 Raiders team.

The Browns’ quarterback position is wide open, and now Sanders, who was a fifth-round pick after many believed he would be gone on night one in Green Bay, has the chance to cement himself as Cleveland’s guy for the remainder of the season.

