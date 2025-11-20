Bengals' Joe Flacco, 40, hopes to be starting quarterback for any team next season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow's return from injury seemingly imminent, Joe Flacco knows his days as a starting quarterback in the NFL may be coming to a close.

Flacco, 40, was acquired by the Bengals from the Cleveland Browns after backup quarterback Jake Browning struggled in his three starts this season. Despite Flacco's success, Burrow was a full participant for Wednesday and Thursday's practices, signaling what could be Flacco's final start with Cincinnati.

"It's in your head a little bit to a certain extent," Flacco said of the possibility Sunday could be his last scheduled start with the Bengals, according to ESPN.

"But I really am not that concerned with it. I think as long as I just keep my head down and keep preparing the way I am and then kind of act oblivious to it, then that'll be the best for me."

The Super Bowl champion quarterback said his solid run with the Bengals reinforced his belief he can be a starter for a team.

"Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody's mind that I can do it," Flacco said. "I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff.

"I would like an opportunity, but you just never know."

Flacco started four games with the Browns before being benched for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In those four games, he completed just 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

With the Bengals, the 40-year-old has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,453 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bengals fell to 3-7 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and face steep odds to make the playoffs. They need to get hot down the stretch to give themselves a chance of making the playoffs.

Their next game is a key matchup against the New England Patriots (9-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

