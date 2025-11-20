Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Joe Flacco, 40, hopes to be starting quarterback for any team next season

Flacco has played well in his short stint with the Bengals

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Joe Burrow returns to practice, says ‘our division is wide open.’ 👀 Can he save the Bengals’ season? Video

Joe Burrow returns to practice, says ‘our division is wide open.’ 👀 Can he save the Bengals’ season?

Danny Parkins, Willie Colon and Coach Eric Mangini react to Joe Burrow’s return to practice and his message that the AFC North is still wide open as the Cincinnati Bengals sit at 3-6.

With Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow's return from injury seemingly imminent, Joe Flacco knows his days as a starting quarterback in the NFL may be coming to a close. 

Flacco, 40, was acquired by the Bengals from the Cleveland Browns after backup quarterback Jake Browning struggled in his three starts this season. Despite Flacco's success, Burrow was a full participant for Wednesday and Thursday's practices, signaling what could be Flacco's final start with Cincinnati.  

"It's in your head a little bit to a certain extent," Flacco said of the possibility Sunday could be his last scheduled start with the Bengals, according to ESPN.

Joe Flacco warms up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Nov. 16, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

"But I really am not that concerned with it. I think as long as I just keep my head down and keep preparing the way I am and then kind of act oblivious to it, then that'll be the best for me."

The Super Bowl champion quarterback said his solid run with the Bengals reinforced his belief he can be a starter for a team. 

"Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody's mind that I can do it," Flacco said. "I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff.

Joe Flacco smirks on the bench

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Flacco sits on the bench before a game against the Green Bay Packers Oct. 12, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Matt Ludtke/AP Photo)

"I would like an opportunity, but you just never know."

Flacco started four games with the Browns before being benched for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In those four games, he completed just 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. 

Joe Flacco finds a receiver

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium Nov. 2, 2025. (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

With the Bengals, the 40-year-old has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,453 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Bengals fell to 3-7 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and face steep odds to make the playoffs. They need to get hot down the stretch to give themselves a chance of making the playoffs.

Their next game is a key matchup against the New England Patriots (9-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

