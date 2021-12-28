Expand / Collapse search
US forfeits world junior game after 2 players test positive

Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory against the USA from the forfeit

Associated Press
The USA was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The USA, as a result, was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules.

    United States' Mackie Samoskevich (11) celebrates his goal against Slovakia with his teammates during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

    United States' Dominic James (16) fights for control of the puck with Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

    United States' Mackie Samoskevich (11) celebrates his goal against Slovakia with his teammates during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

"We’re extremely disappointed, especially for our players," U.S. national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. "We’re operating an ever-changing landscape, and that’s very challenging. We’ve followed the tournament protocol from the outside and will continue to do everything we can to ensure players have the opportunity to compete at the world junior championship."

STRICTER CANADIAN RULES COMPLICATE NHL PUSH THROUGH PANDEMIC

The International Ice Hockey Federation said the team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine the status of the Americans’ next game scheduled for Wednesday against Sweden. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 victory against the USA from the forfeit.

The USA is the defending champion at the tournament for the world’s best men’s hockey players under age 20. It beat Slovakia 3-0 Sunday night in its first preliminary round game.