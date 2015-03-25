Dee scores 14 points to lead balanced San Diego effort in 76-69 win over Pepperdine

Johnny Dee scored 14 points and San Diego's other four starters tallied in double figures on Saturday in a 76-69 victory over Pepperdine.

San Diego (14-17, 7-9 West Coast) also got 13 points each from Chris Manresa, Ken Rancifer and Chris Anderson and 10 points from Cameron Miles. Dee and Miles each hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Anderson chipped in with six assists.

Pepperdine (12-17, 4-12) led by six points midway through the first half, but could not retain much consistency after that.

Lorne Jackson scored 22 points, one of four Pepperdine players in double figures. Jeff Raines scored 13 points, Stacy Davis scored 12 and Jordan Baker added 10.