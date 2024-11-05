DeAndre Hopkins gives reason for 'Remember the Titans' celebration after speculation it was diss to old team

In his second game with the Kansas City Chiefs, Deandre Hopkins turned back the clock.

Hopkins was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, in a perfect match for both teams – the Chiefs were desperate for receiver help following injuries, and the 2-6 Titans have no business having a 32-year-old on their team.

It took Patrick Mahomes and Hopkins a little bit to get it figured out, but on Monday night, Hopkins looked like his vintage self.

Mahomes and Hopkins connected for two touchdowns, while he made eight catches for 86 yards.

After the first, Hopkins and several of his new teammates hit the classic "Remember the Titans" celebration. Naturally, everyone thought Hopkins was taking a shot at the team he was with just a couple of weeks ago.

But Hopkins actually said it was a shoutout to the state.

"It was a shout to Tennessee, if u know me u know it’s nothing but love for Nashville. Ran and his crew are like family. Without them, I wouldn’t be here," Hopkins posted on X early Tuesday morning.

The Chiefs had injuries to Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice, and despite being 6-0 at the time of the trade, their offense hadn't been as high-octane as normally. Even Travis Kelce had a rather slow start, but naturally, he recorded a career-high 14 receptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Hopkins got his second win with Kansas City on Monday, a 30-24 victory in overtime that ended with a Kareem Hunt walk-off touchdown. He, too, has looked like his old self since re-joining the team that drafted him in 2017 following the broken fibula to Isiah Pacheco.

Now, Kansas City is 8-0, and Hopkins has more than a legitimate chance to win the first Super Bowl of his career.

