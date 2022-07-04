Davante Adams' numbers may suffer without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, Brett Favre says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers made one of the biggest moves in the offseason in trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, who reunited with his college teammate Derek Carr.

The trade is an obvious blow to the Packers’ offense even as Aaron Rodgers can seemingly throw the ball to anyone and create gold. But Brett Favre believes that while Adams got a shiny new contract on his way to Las Vegas, he may not have the same season he would if Rodgers was his quarterback.

"No disrespect to Davante at all – zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now, will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell," the former Packers star told TMZ Sports on Friday. "I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

"That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year (this year) he’s had. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked."

Green Bay also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. It will be interesting to see how Rodgers and the Packers’ offense recovers. Favre said it didn’t matter who was around Rodgers, he still had the talent to "systematically tear teams apart with whoever."

Rodgers won his second consecutive MVP award last season. He had 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. He hasn't thrown 10 or more picks since the 2010 season.