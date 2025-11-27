Daniel Jones' leg injury revealed as a fractured fibula amid Colts' playoff push: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It turns out that Daniel Jones' leg injury is worse than originally thought.

NFL Network reported Thursday that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is playing with a fracture in his fibula.

Originally diagnosed as a calf injury, the Colts announced last week that it was actually a fibula injury for their quarterback. However, it wasn’t enough to keep him off the field this past weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was noticeable from the start, though, that Jones wasn’t 100%. He threw for a season-low 181 yards on a 61.3 completion percentage, also his worst mark of the season.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Jones said he's been getting treatment on the injury, adding he isn’t exactly sure when it occurred. He did say, though, that he's "all good" for Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Jones surprisingly found himself in the middle of the MVP conversation early on, carrying the Colts to a 7-1 start after winning the starting job from Anthony Richardson in training camp. In Indianapolis' first eight games, Jones threw 13 touchdowns against just three interceptions and ran for four more. He totaled 2,062 passing yards and completed 71.2% of his passes.

The Colts, though, have lost two of their last three games and have gone to overtime in each of their last two. Jones has thrown four picks in that span, three of them against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Indianapolis could have all but closed the door on the Chiefs' season, as they led 20-9 in the fourth quarter. But Kansas City scored 14 unanswered points to win 23-20 in overtime.

Jones was moving gingerly during Thursday's practice, so with a stout Texans defense, it will be interesting to see just how much Jones is, or is not, held back by the injury.

